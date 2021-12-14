CONNEAUT
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Reig Avenue at 5:57 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Center Road and Edgewood Drive at 6:21 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:03 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Broad and Sixteenth streets at 8:10 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 9:26 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 9:53 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of 15th Street at 10:02 a.m. on Dec. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:27 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Buffalo and Jackson streets at 2:33 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 3:46 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 5:44 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 6:19 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• Reckless driving was reported at Lake Road at 7:57 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:34 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Burrington Heights at 10:56 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:39 a.m. on Dec. 11.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 11.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Detroit Street at 3:46 p.m. on Dec. 11.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of King Street at 3:53 p.m. on Dec. 11.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 4:02 p.m. on Dec. 11.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:42 p.m. on Dec. 11.
• Violation of a protection order was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:04 p.m. on Dec. 11.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Gore Road at 10:12 p.m. on Dec. 11.
• A parking complaint was reported on Beaver Street at 11:49 p.m. on Dec. 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2:33 a.m. on Dec. 12.
• Found property was reported at Sandusky and Main streets at 9:46 a.m. on Dec. 12.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 11:14 a.m. on Dec. 12.
• A suspicious person was reported at Parkview and Crestwood drives at 11:26 a.m. on Dec. 12.
• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 1:54 p.m. on Dec. 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 12.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.