• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 19.
• An overload violation was reported on Interstate 90 at 8:47 a.m. on Oct. 19.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 9:49 a.m. on Oct. 19.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 11:23 a.m. on Oct. 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 1:41 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• Vandalism was reported at Truck World at 2:44 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• Vandalism was reported at Truck World at 3:14 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• Theft was reported at Truck World at 3:16 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• A reckless driver was reported at Cleveland Court at 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• Damage to property was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 7:22 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 10:37 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Loves Drive at 11:19 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.