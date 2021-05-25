• Suspicious activity was reported on Love’s Drive at 12:32 a.m. on May 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 5:41 a.m. on May 21.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 900 block of State Road at 6:29 a.m. on May 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 150 block of West Main Road at 7:07 a.m. on May 21.
• Damage to property was reported at Sandusky and Madison streets at 7:59 a.m. on May 21.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Ackerman Street at 9:20 a.m. on May 21.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 9:34 a.m. on May 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 10:28 a.m. on May 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 11:05 a.m. on May 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Keefus Road at 1:07 p.m. on May 21.
• A railroad complaint was reported on North Amboy Road at 1:10 p.m. on May 21.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 2:05 p.m. on May 21.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Amboy Road at 2:36 p.m. on May 21.
• A custody issue was reported in the 100 block of Keyes Street at 2:38 p.m. on May 21.
• Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:27 p.m. on May 21.
• Found property was reported on Lake Road at 3:33 p.m. on May 21.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 5:15 p.m. on May 21.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 7:15 p.m. on May 21.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 100 block of Center Street at 8:54 p.m. on May 21.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 239 on Interatate 90 at 9:18 p.m. on May 21.
• A civil matter was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 10:01 p.m. on May 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 12:48 a.m. on May 22.
• A suspicious noise was reported in the 600 block of Chestnut Street at 12:55 a.m. on May 22.
• Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Parrish Road at 9:27 a.m. on May 22.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Detroit Street at 12:06 p.m. on May 22.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 1:07 p.m. on May 22.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Main Road at 2:33 p.m. on May 22.
• An intoxicated subject was reported on Center Road at 2:35 p.m. on May 22.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Buffalo Street at 3:01 p.m. on May 22.
• An intoxicated subject was reported at Dorman and East Main roads at 7:37 p.m. on May 22.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 8:17 p.m. on May 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of Ford Avenue at 8:26 p.m. on May 22.
• An assault was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 8:29 p.m. on May 22.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Parker and Clark streets at 8:33 p.m. on May 22.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 300 block of Naylor Boulevard at 8:57 p.m. on May 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 9:14 p.m. on May 22.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 9:20 p.m. on May 22.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 9:25 p.m. on May 22.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 10:50 p.m. on May 22.
• A disturbance was reported at Parkview and Golfview drives at 1:39 a.m. on May 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 3:24 a.m. on May 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 12:21 p.m. on May 23.
• Found property was turned into the Conneaut Police Department at 2:06 p.m. on May 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:12 p.m. on May 23.
• A single vehicle accident was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 6:24 p.m. on May 23.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 7:42 p.m. on May 23.
• A railroad complaint Gore Road at 9:58 p.m. on May 23.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Fenton Avenue at 10:52 p.m. on May 23.
