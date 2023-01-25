• Police arrested a person on a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:32 a.m. on Jan. 24.
• Police arrested a person on a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:33 a.m. on Jan. 24.
• Suspicious people were reported in the 100 block of Center Street at 11:51 a.m. on Jan. 24.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of High Street at 12:28 p.m. on Jan. 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 24.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at State and Bartlett streets at 9:01 p.m. on Jan. 24.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 9:49 p.m. on Jan. 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 10:16 p.m. on Jan. 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Parrish Road at 11:17 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.