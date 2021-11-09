• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 231 on Interstate 90 at 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 8.
• Reckless driving was reported at Mill and Liberty streets at 12:22 a.m. on Nov. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 8.
• A trash dumping complaint was reported in the 100 block Gateway Avenue at 9:51 a.m. on Nov. 8.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 12:31 p.m. on Nov. 8.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Tyler Avenue at 1:55 p.m. on Nov. 8.
• Reckless driving was reported at Main and State streets at 2:34 p.m. on Nov. 8.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block 16th Street at 4:12 p.m. on Nov. 8.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:47 p.m. on Nov. 8.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:03 p.m. on Nov. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported at Parrish Road and Chamberlain Boulevard at 11:46 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.