• A burglary alarm was reported on C Drive at 12:08 a.m. on Oct. 24.
• A noise complaint was reported at Dean Avenue and Harbor Street at 1:37 a.m. on Oct. 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 9:12 a.m. on Oct. 24.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 12:12 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 3:11 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 4:43 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• A narcotics complaint was reported on Dean Avenue at 5:34 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of East Main Road at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 7:09 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of North Amboy Road at 7:44 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 9:44 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 10:53 p.m. on Oct. 24.
