CONNEAUT
• A fight was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 8:09 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• Theft was reported at East Main Road and Innovation Parkway at 9:08 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A railroad complaint was reported at Woodworth Road at 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• An accident was reported at Main and Center streets at 1:17 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 2:46 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Depot and Broad streets at 4:12 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 4:16 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 4:24 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 6:57 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• An accident was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 8:27 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• A parking complaint was reported at Chestnut Street and Lake Road at 10:42 a.m. on Aug. 18.
• Trespassing was reported at the Chestnut Street railroad tracks at 10:52 a.m. on Aug. 18.
• Trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 11:49 a.m. on Aug. 18.
• Parking violations were reported at Mill Street and Lake Road at 12:26 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:50 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• An accident was reported at Grove Street and Lake Road at 8:17 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• A parking violation was reported in the 900 block of Buffalo Street at 8:36 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 9:36 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Harbor Street and Nickle Plate Avenue at 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• A parking violation was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 10:17 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 10:34 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 10:36 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• Parking violations were reported at Lake Road and Mill Street at 12:08 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• Parking violations were reported at Sandusky and Erie streets at 12:27 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 12:39 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• An accident was reported at Chestnut and Detroit streets at 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 4 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• An accident was reported at Liberty and Mill streets at 4:04 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A parking violation was reported at Erie and Sandusky streets at 5:12 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 5:24 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A parking violation was reported in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 5:26 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Walnut Street at 8:39 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A suspicious person was reported at Mill and Bliss streets at 1:43 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:03 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 700 block of Sandusky Street at 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 20.
• An accident was reported at State and Sandusky streets at 4:27 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Amboy Road at 4:43 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• An accident was reported at Lake Road and Day Street at 5:31 p.m. on Aug. 20
• Disorderly conduct was reported at Loves at 6:33 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:21 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A custody issue was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:56 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:02 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 12:38 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 2:03 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 3:02 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• Burglary was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 4:25 a.m. on Aug 21.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:28 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• A suspicious person was reported on the Sandbar at 12:39 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 12:39 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Middle Road at 1:54 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves Plaza at 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 5:34 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A suspicious person was reported at Welton Road and Route 7 at 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 600 block of Horton Road at 5:58 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Circle K at 6:08 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at State and Chestnut streets at 6:33 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A malfunctioning railroad gate was reported on Amboy Road at 9:36 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A reckless driver was reported on State Street at 11:24 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.