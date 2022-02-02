• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 12:31 a.m. on Feb. 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 4:08 a.m. on Feb. 1.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Liberty and Harbor streets at 8:27 a.m. on Feb. 1.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:55 a.m. on Feb. 1.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Detroit Street at 2:21 p.m. on Feb. 1.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 4:53 p.m. on Feb. 1.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Longview Avenue at 5:32 p.m. on Feb. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Maple Avenue at 8:34 p.m. on Feb. 1.
