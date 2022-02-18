CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 1:08 a.m. on Feb. 16.
• A parking violation was reported in the 100 block of North Liberty Street at 11:33 a.m. on Feb. 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Horton Road at 1:06 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:39 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• Found property was reported in the 500 block of Thompson Road at 2:47 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Broad Street and Naylor Drive at 5:11 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Lake and Whitney roads at 6:52 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 8:44 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported at East Main Road and Thomas Drive at 10:35 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 11:18 p.m. on Feb. 16.
ASHTABULA
• A female inmate was taken by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center at 12:34 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• A deceased person was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 1:12 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue at 1:21 p.m. on Feb. 16. One arrest was made.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 2200 block of Norman Avenue at 1:25 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1500 block of Ohio Avenue at 2:29 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• A jail incident was reported in the Justice Center at 5 p.m. on Feb. 16. A restraint chair was used to subdue an inmate.
• A burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Harmon Road at 5:52 p.m. on Feb. 16.
