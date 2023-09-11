• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 7.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 7:50 a.m. on Sept. 7.
• Found property was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 9:49 a.m. on Sept. 7.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 12:41 p.m. on Sept. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor and Marshall streets at 1:19 p.m. on Sept. 7.
• An assault was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 3:03 p.m. on Sept. 7.
• Found property was reported in the 800 block of Lake Road at 3:18 p.m. on Sept. 7.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:42 p.m. on Sept. 7.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Lake Erie Street at 5:38 p.m. on Sept. 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Beaver Street at 6:29 p.m. on Sept. 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 7:25 p.m. on Sept. 7.
• Found property was reported at Lake Road and Brandon Drive at 8 p.m. on Sept. 7.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 8:25 p.m. on Sept. 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 1:06 a.m. on Sept. 8.
• Suspicious noise was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 8.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at East Main and Dorman roads at 8:32 a.m. on Sept. 8.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 10:46 a.m. on Sept. 8.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Mill and Carl streets at 11:29 a.m. on Sept. 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 12:07 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• Threats were reported in the 600 block of Beaver Street at 3:41 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:41 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• A fight was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:59 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 5:23 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Madison Street at 5:56 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 8:42 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported at Main and Washington streets at 12:57 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• A suspicious person was reported at Main and Washington streets at 2:05 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:21 p.m. on Sept. 9.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 8:42 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• A blocked railroad crossing was reported on Woodworth Road at 9:17 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 10:23 a.m. on Sept. 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 12:01 p.m. on Sept. 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Gore Road at 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 9.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Keefus Road at 6:08 p.m. on Sept. 9.
• A suspicious person was reported at Mill and Madison streets at 9:28 p.m. on Sept. 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Cleveland Court and Nickle Plate Avenue at 1:43 a.m. on Sept. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 10.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 8:01 a.m. on Sept. 10.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:03 a.m. on Sept. 10.
• A hold up alarm was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 8:42 a.m. on Sept. 10.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 10:13 a.m. on Sept. 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:08 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Fourteenth Street at 2:37 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 4:01 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at State and Mill streets at 4:11 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• Found property was reported on Woodworth Road at 5:56 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 9:56 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1000 block of Chamberlain Boulevard at 10:01 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• An unruly juvenile was reported at Harbor and State streets at 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 10.
