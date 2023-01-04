• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 12:48 a.m. on Jan. 3.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 3.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 8:46 a.m. on Jan. 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 10:51 a.m. on Jan. 3.
• Threats were reported at Broad and Sixteenth streets at 11:03 a.m. on Jan. 3.
• A civil matter was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 12:48 p.m. on Jan. 3.
• A burglary was reported on Parkview Avenue at 3:28 p.m. on Jan. 3.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Madison and Buffalo streets at 3:52 p.m. on Jan. 3.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 5:03 p.m. on Jan. 3.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 3.
