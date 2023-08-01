• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 2:56 a.m. on July 31.
• A probation violation was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 3:57 p.m. on July 31.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 4:17 p.m. on July 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 4:35 p.m. on July 31.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 6:32 p.m. on July 31.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:55 p.m. on July 31.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:47 p.m. on July 31.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Avenue at 8:58 p.m. on July 31.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:33 p.m. on July 31.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 9:36 p.m. on July 31.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Mulberry Street at 10:12 p.m. on July 31.
• A fireworks complaint was reported on Cleveland Court at 10:17 p.m. on July 31.
