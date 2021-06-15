• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:06 a.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Dorman Road at 4:38 a.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Middle Road at 5:26 a.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Center Street at 9:36 a.m. on June 14.
• Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 11:39 a.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 12:25 p.m. on June 14.
• A civil matter was reported in the 100 block of Wrights Avenue at 12:38 p.m. on June 14.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:21 p.m. on June 14.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:58 p.m. on June 14.
• A custody issue was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 6:08 p.m. on June 14.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 6:31 p.m. on June 14.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 7:04 p.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 7:41 p.m. on June 14.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 11:05 p.m. on June 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.