• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 2:38 a.m. on July 6.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 6:53 a.m. on July 6.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:14 a.m. on July 6.
• Found property was reported on Chamberlain Boulevard at 10:48 a.m. on July 6.
• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 11:22 a.m. on July 6.
• A parking complaint was reported on Fifteenth Street at 11:30 a.m. on July 6.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 3:47 p.m. on July 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of River Street at 8:15 p.m. on July 6.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 8:49 p.m. on July 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of River Street at 8:51 p.m. on July 6.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Middle Road at 9:22 p.m. on July 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 9:29 p.m. on July 6.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 11:21 p.m. on July 6.
