• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 3:27 a.m. on Jan. 25.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 9:37 a.m. on Jan. 25.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Lake Road and Chestnut Street at 12:43 p.m. on Jan. 25.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 4:49 p.m. on Jan. 25.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Detroit Street at 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 25.
