• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 8:35 a.m. on Dec. 27.
• A fraud complaint was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 1:17 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 3:36 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Liberty and Washington streets at 4:23 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 8:18 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• Found property was reported at State and Chestnut streets at 8:39 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9:14 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 11:54 p.m. on Dec. 27.
