• Suspicious activity was reported on Thompson Road at 7 a.m. on Nov. 3.
• A civil issue was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 10:16 a.m. on Nov. 3.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Woodland Avenue at 12:03 p.m. on Nov. 3.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue at 2:29 p.m. on Nov. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 4:43 p.m. on Nov. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Buffalo Street at 5:38 p.m. on Nov. 3.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 7:46 p.m. on Nov. 3.
• A threat was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 7:59 p.m. on Nov. 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 8:12 p.m. on Nov. 3.
