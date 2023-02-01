• A burglar alarm was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 1:06 a.m. on Jan. 31.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 5:07 a.m. on Jan. 31.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 7:09 a.m. on Jan. 31.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at State and Chestnut streets at 12:36 p.m. on Jan. 31.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 5:49 p.m. on Jan. 31.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Gore and West Main roads at 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 31.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 9:05 p.m. on Jan. 31.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 11:22 p.m. on Jan. 31.
