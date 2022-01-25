CONNEAUT
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1000 block of Center Road at 8:36 a.m. on Jan. 21.
• An accident was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 8:47 a.m. on Jan. 21.
• A parking complaint was reported at Harbor and Ackerman streets at 9:32 a.m. on Jan. 21.
• An accident was reported in the 500 block of Jackson Street at 11:23 a.m. on Jan 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:18 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 12:27 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 1:43 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 3:33 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 8:21 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 22.
• An intoxicated subject was reported at Furnace Road and Fenton Avenue at 4:06 a.m. on Jan. 22.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 8:34 a.m. on Jan. 22.
• Theft was reported on Burrington Heights at 1:31 p.m. on Jan. 22.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at West Main and Keefus roads at 3:36 p.m. on Jan. 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 4:31 p.m. on Jan. 22.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 6:14 p.m. on Jan. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 8:19 p.m. on Jan. 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Amboy and West Main roads at 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 9:27 a.m. on Jan. 23.
• A parking violation was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 10:41 a.m. on Jan. 23.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 12:25 p.m. on Jan. 23.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Buffalo and Main streets at 4:56 p.m. on Jan. 23.
• A parking violation was reported at Day and Pearl streets at 5:07 p.m. on Jan. 23.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 5:42 p.m. on Jan. 23.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Hayward Avenue at 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 23.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 700 block of Fairmont Street at 8:31 p.m. on Jan. 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 9:55 p.m. on Jan. 23.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 10:21 p.m. on Jan. 23.
• A suspicious person was reported on Washington Street at 11:06 p.m. on Jan. 23.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Loves Drive at 11:32 p.m. on Jan. 23.
