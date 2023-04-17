• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Nickel Plate Avenue and North Lane at 1:56 a.m. on April 14.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 2:26 a.m. on April 14.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at South Ridge and State roads at 5:44 a.m. on April 14.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 7:40 a.m. on April 14.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 2:27 p.m. on April 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 5:05 p.m. on April 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 5:47 p.m. on April 14.
• A reckless driver was reported at Dean Avenue and Harbor Street at 6:49 p.m. on April 14.
• A suspicious person was reported on Mill Street at 8:17 p.m. on April 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 8:55 p.m. on April 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Carl and Orange streets at 8:59 p.m. on April 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 8:26 p.m. on April 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 9:32 p.m. on April 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 9:45 p.m. on April 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Main Street at 10:20 p.m. on April 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Woodworth Road at 10:37 p.m. on April 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 12:41 a.m. on April 15.
• A loud noise complaint was reported at Grandview Avenue and Main Street at 2:13 a.m. on April 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 2:41 a.m. on April 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 4:04 a.m. on April 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Chamberlain Boulevard and Whitney Road at 8:23 a.m. on April 15.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 2:36 p.m. on April 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 4:54 p.m. on April 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 5:47 p.m. on April 15.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Center Street at 5:53 p.m. on April 15.
• Vandalism was reported on Oakland Boulevard at 6:24 p.m. on April 15.
• A suspicious person was reported at Liberty and School streets at 6:49 p.m. on April 15.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 800 block of Keefus Road at 7:01 p.m. on April 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Center and Underridge roads at 8:16 p.m. on April 15.
• A suspicious person was reported at Maple and Reig avenues at 8:22 p.m. on April 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Parker Street at 8:37 p.m. on April 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Carnegie Street at 9:30 p.m. on April 15.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:37 p.m. on April 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 9:48 p.m. on April 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 10:35 p.m. on April 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 10:43 p.m. on April 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 9:19 a.m. on April 16.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 9:29 a.m. on April 16.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves at 12:32 p.m. on April 16.
• A threat was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 2:29 p.m. on April 16.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:16 p.m. on April 16.
• A disturbance was reported on State Street at 5:59 p.m. on April 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Avenue at 8:54 p.m. on April 16.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 10:18 p.m. on April 16.
