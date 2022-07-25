• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Main and School streets at 5:22 a.m. on July 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 7:44 a.m. on July 21.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 12:54 p.m. on July 21.
• Disorderly conduct was reported at Baltic and Mill streets at 1:11 p.m. on July 21.
• Disorderly conduct was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 1:29 p.m. on July 21.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Broad and Sixteenth streets at 1:39 p.m. on July 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Harbor Street railroad tracks at 2:02 p.m. on July 21.
• Disorderly conduct was reported at Park Avenue and Broad Street at 2:04 p.m. on July 21.
• A person was arrested on a warrant through Conneaut Municipal Court at 2:04 p.m. on July 21.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 3:47 p.m. on July 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Detroit Street at 5:42 p.m. on July 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 12:12 a.m. on July 22.
• An intoxicated subject was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 2:21 p.m. on July 22
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Bartlett Street at 2:53 a.m. on July 22.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:45 a.m. on July 22.
• Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 11:47 a.m. on July 22.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 4:31 p.m. on July 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 4:44 p.m. on July 22.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of Lake Road at 5:07 p.m. on July 22.
• A custody issue was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 6:12 p.m. on July 22.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 6:29 p.m. on July 22.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 6:40 p.m. on July 22.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 7:17 p.m. on July 22.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of Horton Road at 8:23 p.m. on July 22.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 8:59 p.m. on July 22.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 9:58 p.m. on July 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 10:22 p.m. on July 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 10:36 p.m. on July 22.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 10:59 p.m. on July 22.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 11:03 p.m. on July 22.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:06 a.m. on July 23.
• A suspicious person was reported at Chestnut and Adams streets at 2:13 a.m. on July 23.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Days Boulevard at 9:07 a.m. on July 23.
• Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 9:43 a.m. on July 23.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Fairmont Street at 10:31 a.m. on July 23.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 11:13 a.m. on July 23.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Buffalo Street at 12:35 p.m. on July 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Hosford Avenue at 1:16 p.m. on July 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Hosford Avenue at 3:17 p.m. on July 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 3:26 p.m. on July 23.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Parrish Road at 3:31 p.m. on July 23.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:18 p.m. on July 23.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor and Evergreen streets at 7:59 p.m. on July 23.
• A disturbance was reported at Dean Avenue and Broad Street at 8:39 p.m. on July 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 8:59 p.m. on July 23.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 10:08 p.m. on July 23.
• Damage to property was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 12:35 a.m. on July 24.
• Harassment was reported in the 800 block of Sandusky Street at 12:47 a.m. on July 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 1:14 a.m. on July 24.
• A loud noise complaint was reported at Day and Garden streets 2:37 a.m. on July 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 6:24 a.m. on July 24.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:19 a.m. on July 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 9:49 a.m. on July 24.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 11:13 a.m. on July 24.
• A hazard was reported on the Sandbar at 2:27 p.m. on July 24.
• A hazard was reported on the Sandbar at 2:51 p.m. on July 24.
• An unwanted subject was reported at Rite Aide at 4:44 p.m. on July 24.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 6:52 p.m. on July 24.
• Theft was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 5:08 p.m. on July 24.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on the 15th Street extension at 6:05 p.m. on July 24.
• A reckless driver was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 9:14 p.m. on July 24.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 9:35 p.m. on July 24.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Broad and Sixteenth streets at 10:51 p.m. on July 24.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 10:56 p.m. on July 24.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:33 p.m. on July 24.
