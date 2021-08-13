• A parking violation was reported at Buffalo and Main streets at 7:03 a.m. on Aug. 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Center Road at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 11.
• A suspicious person was reported at Gore and North Amboy roads at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 11.
• A narcotics complaint was reported on Parrish Road at 9:22 a.m. on Aug. 11.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2:10 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• Child endangerment was reported at Township Park Beach at 3:23 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:58 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• A holdup alarm was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 6:12 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Chamberlain Boulevard at 6:26 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• A suspicious person was reported at Loves Travel Center at 8:32 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.