• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:14 a.m. on Nov. 29.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 29.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 1:36 p.m. on Nov. 29.
• Reckless driving was reported at South Ridge and Keefus roads at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 29.
• Reckless driving was reported at State and Mill streets at 6:59 p.m. on Nov. 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 7:26 p.m. on Nov. 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 10:53 p.m. on Nov. 29.
