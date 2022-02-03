• A burglar alarm was reported in the 200 block of West Street at 2:37 a.m. on Feb. 2.
• A disturbance was reported on Daniels Avenue at 5:11 a.m. on Feb. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 11:36 a.m. on Feb. 2.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Orange Street at 1:36 p.m. on Feb. 2.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 2:13 p.m. on Feb. 2.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 2:53 p.m. on Feb. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:04 p.m. on Feb. 2.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Bessemer Avenue at 11:12 p.m. on Feb. 2.
