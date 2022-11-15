• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 2:01 a.m. on Nov. 14.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Mill at State streets at 7:10 a.m. on Nov. 14.
• A person was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street 11:02 a.m. on Nov. 14.
• A person was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of Mill Street at 11:09 a.m. on Nov. 14.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Furnace Road at 11:36 a.m. on Nov. 14.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Monroe and Sandusky streets at 11:46 a.m. on Nov. 14.
• Damage to property was reported in the 700 block of Wrights Avenue at 2:59 p.m. on Nov. 14.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:02 p.m. on Nov. 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:11 p.m. on Nov. 14.
