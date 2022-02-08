CONNEAUT
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:28 a.m. on Feb. 4.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Mulberry and West Main street at 2:07 a.m. on Feb. 4.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 7:42 a.m. on Feb. 4.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:52 a.m. on Feb. 4.
• A parking violation was reported on Whitney Road at 9:07 a.m. on Feb. 4.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:23 a.m. on Feb. 4.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Buffalo Street at 9:42 a.m. on Feb. 4.
• Harassment was reported on Geraldine Court at 11:17 a.m. on Feb. 4.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:47 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Mill Street at 3:08 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 3:19 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Bessemer Avenue at 3:36 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 4:28 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Beaver Street at 4:33 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:39 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Parrish Road at 6:11 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 7:47 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:47 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 10:29 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 12:13 a.m. on Feb. 5.
• A business check was conducted in the 900 block of Day Street at 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 5.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 4:49 a.m. on Feb. 5.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 6:18 a.m. on Feb. 5.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:42 a.m. on Feb. 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• Police assisted the public in the 500 block of West Main Road at 7:25 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Loves Drive at 2:57 a.m. on Feb. 6.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 5:08 a.m. on Feb. 6.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Gore Road at 5:59 a.m. on Feb. 6.
• A accident was reported at 16th and Harbor streets at 7:21 a.m. on Feb. 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 9:34 a.m. on Feb. 6.
• Police performed a public service in the 400 block of Viaduct Street at 1:03 p.m. on Feb. 6.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 6.
• A parking violation was reported at Harbor Street and Hayward Avenue at 2:19 p.m. on Feb. 6.
• A parking violation was reported at Harbor and Marshall streets at 2:24 p.m. on Feb. 6.
• A parking violation was reported at Harbor and Jackson streets at 3:02 p.m. on Feb. 6.
• Lost property was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 3:12 p.m. on Feb. 6.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Clay Street at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 5:12 p.m. on Feb. 6.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Broad Street at 11:51 p.m. on Feb. 6.
