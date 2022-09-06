• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 12:27 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 1:33 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Buffalo and Monroe streets at 2:42 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• A suspicious person was reported at Madison and Mill streets at 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Buffalo and Jackson streets at 10:52 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:09 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Woodworth Road at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Mill Street at 10:25 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 1000 block of Bridgeview Lane at 11:28 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A suspicious person was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 12:52 a.m. on Sept. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported on Welton Road at 2:18 a.m. on Sept. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported at State and Harbor streets at 8:42 a.m. on Sept. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:27 a.m. on Sept. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported at Malek Park at 1:04 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 2:03 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported at the sandbar at 2:46 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Mckinley Avenue at 2:48 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 6:37 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on the sandbar at 7:19 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 7:46 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Fourteenth Street at 8:37 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• Found items were reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 8:54 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 9:34 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 3:51 a.m. on Sept. 4.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gateway Avenue at 9:34 a.m. on Sept. 4.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gateway Avenue at 12:51 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 1:03 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Rockwell Street at 3:56 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 3:57 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• Found property was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1200 block of Broad Street at 7:13 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of Center Road at 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 11:04 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 1:17 a.m. on Sept. 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 2:01 a.m. on Sept. 5.
• A reckless driver was reported at Brown and Maple avenues at 2:29 a.m. on Sept. 5.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 12:02 p.m. on Sept. 5.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 1:17 p.m. on Sept. 5.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 1:17 p.m. on Sept. 5.
