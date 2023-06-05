• An assault was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 12:51 a.m. on May 31.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 5:44 a.m. on May 31.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:16 a.m. on May 31.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 9:40 a.m. on May 31.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Walnut Street at 12:39 p.m. on May 31.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad Street and Dean Avenue at 1:18 p.m. on May 31.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 4:41 p.m. on May 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:10 p.m. on May 31.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 8:31 p.m. on May 31.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 9 p.m. on May 31.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 9:16 p.m. on May 31.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Rowe and Salem streets at 10:40 p.m. on May 31.
• A hit-skip accident was reported on Days Boulevard at 7:07 a.m. on June 1.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 9:26 a.m. on June 1.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Carnegie Street at 1:53 p.m. on June 1.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 2:25 p.m. on June 1.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and Liberty Street at 3:41 p.m. on June 1.
• Found property was reported in the 500 block of Center Road at 3:50 p.m. on June 1.
• An accident was reported at Mill and State streets at 4:14 p.m. on June 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 5:23 p.m. on June 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:56 p.m. on June 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 6:12 p.m. on June 1.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 100 block of Parrish Road at 7:02 p.m. on June 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:14 p.m. on June 1.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 7:56 p.m. on June 1.
• Threats were reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 8:24 p.m. on June 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 8:52 p.m. on June 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:56 p.m. on June 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 11:17 p.m. on June 1.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:44 a.m. on June 2.
• Theft was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 8:03 a.m. on June 2.
• A threat was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 8:06 a.m. on June 2.
• A burglary alarm was reported on Lake Breeze Drive at 8:37 a.m. on June 2.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:58 a.m. on June 2.
• A hazard on the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:56 p.m. on June 2.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 3:03 p.m. on June 2.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of East Main Road at 3:04 p.m. on June 2.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 3:24 p.m. on June 2.
• A two car motor vehicle accident was reported at Main and Harbor streets at 5:50 p.m. on June 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 6:17 p.m. on June 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 9:20 p.m. on June 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of King Street at 9:53 p.m. on June 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of Bliss Avenue at 11:56 p.m. on June 2.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 1:47 a.m. on June 3.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 11:10 a.m. on June 3.
• A parking violation was reported at Liberty Street and Wrights Avenue at 12:27 p.m. on June 3.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Robb and Salisbury roads at 2:53 p.m. on June 3.
• An unruly juvenile was reported at Liberty Street and Old Main Road at 7:14 p.m. on June 3.
• An assault was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 7:54 p.m. on June 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 9:33 p.m. on June 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Parrish Road at 9:49 p.m. on June 3.
• Police served a warrant in the 500 block of Madison Street at 2:54 p.m. on June 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 3:26 p.m. on June 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Harbor Street and Dean Avenue at 3:58 p.m. on June 4.
• A reckless driver was reported at Jackson and Broad streets at 4:34 p.m. on June 4.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 4:51 p.m. on June 4.
• A threat was reported in the 600 block of Orange Street at 5:48 p.m. on June 4.
• A threat was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 6:15 p.m. on June 4.
• A threat was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road West at 6:24 p.m. on June 4.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 6:43 p.m. on June 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Bridgeview Lane at 7:08 p.m. on June 4.
• A threat was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 7:23 p.m. on June 4.
