CONNEAUT
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 1:05 a.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 4:48 a.m. on April 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 7:33 a.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Center Road at 8:13 a.m. on April 21.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 10:54 a.m. on April 21.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:01 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:01 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Fairmont Street at 2:01 p.m. on April 21.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Sixteenth Street at 2:30 p.m. on April 21.
• An accident was reported at Depot and Chestnut streets at 2:35 p.m. on April 21.
• Found property was reported in the 600 block of Lake Erie Street at 3:18 p.m. on April 21.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 3:21 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Williams and White streets at 3:23 p.m. on April 21.
• A civil matter was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 4:22 p.m. on April 21.
• A disturbance was reported at Loves at 6:26 p.m. on April 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Wind Drive at 9:17 p.m. on April 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:20 p.m. on April 21.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 10:53 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 11:14 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 11:17 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 11:21 p.m. on April 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.