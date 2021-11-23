CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Road at 1:52 a.m. on Nov. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 2:19 a.m. on Nov. 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Gateway Avenue at 7:57 a.m. on Nov. 18.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 8:22 a.m. on Nov. 18.
• A reckless driver was reported on Liberty Street at 8:55 a.m. on Nov. 18.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 10:01 a.m. on Nov. 18.
• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 18.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 1:12 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:16 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• Damage to property was reported in the 1000 block Bridgeview Lane at 2:35 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 3:39 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 200 block Gateway Avenue at 3:52 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and State streets at 4:43 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 7:42 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 8:21 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 9:09 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• An intoxicated person was reported at East Main Road and Tyler Avenue at 9:27 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.