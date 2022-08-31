• A disturbance was reported at Cedar West Apartments at 12:55 a.m. on Aug. 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 3:09 a.m. on Aug. 30.
• An accident was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 8:20 a.m. on Aug. 30.
• Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Grifton Avenue at 10:46 a.m. on Aug. 30.
• Found items were reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 11:49 a.m. on Aug. 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:27 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Liberty Street at 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• A disturbance was reported on Woodworth Road at 6:02 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• A reckless driver was reported on Lake Road at 6:10 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at West Main Road and Highland Avenue at 9:14 p.m. on Aug. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.