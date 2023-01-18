• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 9:24 a.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 4:04 p.m. on Jan. 17.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 5:06 p.m. on Jan. 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Sixteenth Street at 8:09 p.m. on Jan. 17.
• Harassment was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 9:42 p.m. on Jan. 17.
