• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Parker Street at 3:29 a.m. on on Jan. 9.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at West Street and Maple Avenue at 5:52 p.m. on Jan. 9.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Broad and Twelfth streets at 6:23 p.m. on Jan. 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 8:16 p.m. on Jan. 9.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 9.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:19 p.m. on Jan. 9.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 8:56 p.m. on Jan. 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 10:25 p.m. on Jan. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.