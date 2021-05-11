• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 1:35 a.m. on May 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 2:13 a.m. on May 7.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of State Street at 7:18 a.m. on May 7.
• Threats were reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 8:59 a.m. on May 7.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 400 block of Sandusky Street at 11:31 a.m. on May 7.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 1:48 p.m. on May 7.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 2:59 p.m. on May 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Hiler Street at 3:06 p.m. on May 7.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 3:23 p.m. on May 7.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 3:56 p.m. on May 7.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 400 block of Chestnut Street at 7:17 p.m. on May 7.
• Ronald Luce was arrested on a warrant through Conneaut Municipal Court at 7:38 p.m. on May 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 8:11 p.m. on May 7.
• A railroad complaint was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 11:23 p.m. on May 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 11:25 p.m. on May 7.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 12:42 a.m. on May 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 1:21 a.m. on May 8.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 11:41 a.m. on May 8.
• A domestic was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 8:14 p.m. on May 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 11:58 p.m. on May 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 12:20 a.m. on May 9.
• A fight was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 2:31 a.m. on May 9.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 7:30 p.m. on May 9.
• A railroad complaint was reported at Mill and Jefferson streets at 9:30 p.m. on May 9.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:02 p.m. on May 9.
