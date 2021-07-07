• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 234 on Interstate 90 at 2:13 a.m. on July 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 4:31 a.m. on July 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 5:16 a.m. on July 2.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Ford Avenue at 11:38 a.m. on July 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 4:16 p.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 600 block of Sandusky Street at 5 p.m. on July 2.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 5:08 p.m. on July 2.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 8:02 p.m. on July 2.
• Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 8:41 p.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of Middle Road at 8:54 p.m.o n July 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 9:01 p.m. on July 2.
• A fight was reported in the 900 block of Buffalo Street at 9:48 p.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 10:10 p.m. on July 2.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 10:11 p.m. on July 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 12:01 a.m. on July 3.
• An overdose was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:49 a.m. on July 3.
• Harassment was reported at Burrington Heights and Lake Road at 8:17 a.m. on July 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Marshall Street at 9:39 a.m. on July 3.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 11:22 a.m. on July 3.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Furnace Road at 12:24 p.m. on July 3.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 12:24 p.m. on July 3.
• A disturbance was reported on Poplar Street at 1:34 p.m. on July 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Pearl Street at 4:12 p.m. on July 3.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 7:56 p.m. on July 3.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 8:32 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Bank Street at 8:56 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 9:15 p.m. on July 3.
• A roadway hazard was reported at State and Mill streets at 9:35 p.m. on July 3.
• Shots fired was reported at Cedar Avenue and Hawthorne Drive at 9:43 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 10:04 p.m. on July 3.
• Reckless driving was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 10:42 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Woodland and Longview avenues at 11:02 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of Dorman Road at 11:10 p.m. on July 3.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:16 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 600 block of Lakeview Avenue at 12:14 a.m. on July 4.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 1:50 p.m. on July 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Route 7 and Underridge Road at 9:39 p.m. on July 4.
• A fight was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 7:12 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Monroe Street at 8:57 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Creek Road and Joann Drive at 9:16 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 9:35 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 9:41 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 9:48 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge Road at 9:19 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Lakeview Avenue and Lake Road at 10:36 p.m. on July 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place of 1:26 a.m. on July 5.
• A railroad complaint was reported on North Amboy Road at 5:58 a.m. on July 5.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Gore Road at 7:15 a.m. on July 5.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of Furnace Road at 9:42 a.m. on July 5.
• A civil issue was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 10:31 a.m. on July 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 900 block of Lake Road at 10:35 a.m. on July 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 1:45 p.m. on July 5.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at the South Parrish Road overpass at 1:50 p.m. on July 5.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 2:24 p.m. on July 5.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 2:45 p.m. on July 5.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 3:30 p.m. on July 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 3:43 p.m. on July 5.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad Street and Park Avenue at 5:28 p.m. on July 5.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 5:55 p.m. on July 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Rockwell Street at 6:32 p.m. on July 5.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Dollar General at 7:59 p.m. on July 5.
• A disturbance was reported at Evergreen Lake Park Campground at 8:50 p.m. on July 5.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Maple Avenue and West Street at 9:06 p.m. on July 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chesnut Street at 10:07 p.m. on July 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 11:21 p.m. on July 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.