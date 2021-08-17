• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 2:59 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Main and West streets at 10:18 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:25 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A civil matter was reported in the 300 block of Sandusky Street at 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves at 3:32 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• An accident was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 5:11 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 5:39 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• Theft of services was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 8:08 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor and Jackson streets at 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported at Carnegie and Beaver streets at 9:13 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.