ASHTABULA
• Child abuse was reported in the 1700 block of West 6th Street at 12:21 a.m. April 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported on West 49th Street at 1:46 a.m. April 15..
• A search warrant was executed in the 800 block of West 48th Street at 9:47 a.m. April 15. for suspected trafficking in drugs.
• A report of money being taken was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 12:07 p.m. April 15..
• Neighbors complained to police April 15. about a Strong Avenue man who hung a deer carcass from his home and left it there for more than a month. Animal control spoke to the resident and the carcass was removed. The man said he found the dead deer along the side of road and was gong to butcher it.
• Police assisted Conneaut Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol in a K-9 track on Walter Main and South Ridge roads in Geneva at 8:54 p.m. April 15..
• A woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence during a traffic stop in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 3:41 a.m. April 16.
• Theft of a package was reported in the 4100 block of Cleveland Avenue at 4:33 a.m. April 16.
CONNEAUT
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Mill Street at 12:13 a.m. April 19.
• A suspicious male was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 3:16 a.m. April 19.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 7:28 a.m. April 19.
• A disturbance was reported at Fairview Drive and Lake Road at 1:28 p.m. April 19.
• A civil matter was reported on Park Avenue at 1:40 p.m. April 19.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 100 block of Nickel Plate Avenue at 2:22 p.m. April 19.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:53 p.m. April 19.
• An unwanted subject was reported on Harrington Point at 4:41 p.m. April 19.
• A civil matter was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 4:51 p.m. April 19.
• A fraud complaint was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 7:39 p.m. April 19.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Chestnut and Sixteenth streets at 8:07 p.m. April 19.
• Burglary was reported in the 200 block of Depot Street at 8:51 p.m. April 19.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 9:05 p.m. April 19.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 3:20 a.m. on April 21.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 4:01 a.m. on April 21.
• A roadway hazard was reported at Mill and Jackson streets at 4:18 a.m. on April 21.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Chestnut and State streets at 6:27 a.m. on April 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 9:15 a.m. on April 21.
• Reckless driving was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:24 a.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 9:25 a.m. on April 21.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Grove Street at 10:27 a.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious person was reported at the state line on East Main Road at 10:29 a.m. on April 21.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:52 a.m. on April 21.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of Parrish Road at 1:28 p.m. on April 21.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 5:40 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 6:12 p.m. on April 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 6:17 p.m. on April 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 6:44 p.m. on April 21.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 7:59 p.m. on April 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of West Main Road at 8 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Clay Street at 10:01 p.m. on April 21.
