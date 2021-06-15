• Burglary was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 6:59 a.m. on June 11.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 7:32 a.m. on June 11.
• A suspicious person was reported at Welton and Old Mill roads at 8:48 a.m. on June 11.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of 16th Street at 10:36 a.m. on June 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 10:38 a.m. on June 11.
• Fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Broad Street at 3:07 p.m. on June 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 8:32 p.m. on June 11.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 8:41 p.m. on June 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Madison Street at 9:43 p.m. on June 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Madison Street at 10:18 p.m. on June 11.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Parrish Road South at 10:45 p.m. on June 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 10:52 p.m. on June 11.
• An accident was reported at Washington and Fifteenth streets at 3:45 a.m. on June 12.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 6:41 a.m. on June 12.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 10:29 a.m. on June 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 11:49 a.m. on June 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:12 p.m. on June 12.
• A suspicious person was reported at Main and Liberty streets at 12:40 p.m. on June 12.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Parrish Road at 12:45 p.m. on June 12.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 1:33 p.m. on June 12.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:54 p.m. on June 12.
• A custody issue was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 2:22 p.m. on June 12.
• A reckless driver was reported at Buffalo and Jefferson streets at 6:49 p.m. on June 12.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of Fourteenth Street 8:52 p.m. on June 12.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Grant Street and Park Place at 9:44 p.m. on June 12.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road East at 10:06 p.m. on June 12.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at High Street and Middle Road at 10:30 p.m. on June 12.
• A custody issue was reported in the 500 block of Jackson Street at 11:36 p.m. on June 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of High Street at 10:04 a.m. on June 13.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 10:50 a.m. on June 13.
• An accident was reported at Chestnut Street and Gibson Way at 11:09 a.m. on June 13.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 12:59 p.m. on June 13.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 2:08 p.m. on June 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Lincoln Drive at 8:16 p.m. on June 13.
• Found property was reported in the 600 block of Chestnut Street at 8:39 p.m. on June 13.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Williams and White streets at 9:07 p.m. on June 13.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Harbor and Ackerman streets at 9:44 p.m. on June 13.
