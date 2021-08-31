• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 3:25 a.m. on Aug. 26.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 7:24 a.m. on Aug. 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Welton and Mill roads at 7:56 a.m. on Aug. 26.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 2:12 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Clay Street at 2:22 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Jefferson Street at 7:51 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 10:53 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:11 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• Shots fired was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge Road at 11:46 p.m. on AUg. 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 12:43 a.m. on Aug. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 12:44 a.m. on Aug. 27.
• A person was arrested on a warrant through Conneaut Municipal Court at 1:53 a.m. on Aug. 27.
• Found property was reported in the 100 block of School Street at 3:43 a.m. on Aug. 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 5:02 a.m. on Aug. 27.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 5:11 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Broad Street at 6:16 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 8:34 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 6:27 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• An assault was reported at Jackson and Washington streets at 10:40 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 11:04 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• A suspicious person was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:27 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• Threats were reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 6:33 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 7:23 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 8:19 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• An impaired driver was reported on East Main Road at 9:22 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:46 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Hosford Avenue at 12:52 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:22 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:01 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Lake Erie Street at 3:12 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block State Street at 3:49 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 4:04 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 600 block of Wrights Avenue at 5:32 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Broad Street at 8:31 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 10:25 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A civil matter was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 11:12 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 12:43 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Depot and Mill streets at 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Locust Drive at 3:53 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of Notafar Drive at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 5:57 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 6:51 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A civil issue was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 8:16 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 8:52 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A panic alarm was reported in the 700 block of Center Road at 10:33 p.m. on Aug. 29.
