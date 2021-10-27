CONNEAUT
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 3:33 a.m. on Oct. 25.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 8:12 a.m. on Oct. 25.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Williams Street at 9:08 a.m. on Oct. 25.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:09 a.m. on Oct. 25.
• A hit skip accident was reported in the 100 block of Main Street at 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 25.
• An overload complaint was reported on Interstate 90 at 12:16 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Mill Street at 2:25 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• An accident was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 4:28 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 6:06 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Lake and Parrish roads at 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of East Main Road at 8:04 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 8:21 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:37 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:19 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A burglary was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 25.
