• A disabled vehicle was reported at Cleveland Court at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 18.
• A parking violation was reported in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 18.
• A parking violation was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 12:36 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• A parking violation was reported in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 1:13 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Sandusky Street at 4:43 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• A blocked railroad crossing was reported on Woodworth Road at 5:08 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Underridge Road at 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Route 7 and Welton Road at 6:18 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 8:53 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at West Main and Amboy roads at 9:37 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:59 p.m. on Nov. 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 12:37 a.m. on Nov. 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 1:54 a.m. on Nov. 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 3:10 a.m. on Nov. 19.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Clark Street at 8:46 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Gore Road at 1:41 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 2:49 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 6:13 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 7:18 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• Reckless driving was reported at Harbor and Marshall streets at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• A missing person was reported in the 700 block of Lake Erie Street at 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Lake Road and Sandusky Street at 3:21 a.m. on Nov. 20.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 4:05 a.m. on Nov. 20.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Washington Street at 4:07 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 4:55 a.m. on Nov. 20.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 20.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Lakeview Park at 10:02 a.m. on Nov. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Ridge Road at 11:41 a.m. on Nov. 20.
• A parking violation was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 1:41 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 3:09 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 3:26 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 3:37 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• A threat was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 4:48 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:04 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Wrights Avenue at 11:05 a.m. on Nov. 20.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Parrish Road at 10:29 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.