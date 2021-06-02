CONNEAUT
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 4:38 a.m. May 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1200 block of the Broad Street extension at 7:22 a.m. May 28.
• Vandalism was reported in the 360 block of Mill Street at 10:41 a.m. May 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Lakeview Avenue at 1:09 p.m. May 28.
• A hazard in the road was reported at Lake Road West and Amelia Sweeney Drive at 1:45 p.m. May 28.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 2:52 p.m. May 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 4:20 p.m. May 28.
• An accident was reported at Parrish Road and Lake Road West at 6:12 p.m. May 28.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:51 p.m. May 28.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8 p.m. May 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of High Street at 8:07 p.m. May 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 8:16 p.m. May 28.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 8:39 p.m. May 28.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 600 block of State Street at 10:08 p.m. May 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Lake Road at 10:28 p.m. May 28.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 11:24 a.m. May 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Ackerman Street at 12:39 p.m. May 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 12:42 p.m. May 29.
• An accident was reported at Route 7 and Liberty Street at 1:05 p.m. May 29.
• Harassment was reported in the 310 block of State Street at 2:03 p.m. May 29.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 2:30 p.m. May 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Gateway Avenue and Route 7 at 3:37 p.m. May 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:43 p.m. May 29.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 5:38 p.m. May 29.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop at Route 7 and Loves Drive at 11:29 p.m. May 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 4:30 a.m. May 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 360 block of West Main Road at 8:27 a.m. May 30.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:10 a.m. May 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 9:31 a.m. May 30.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 2:24 p.m. May 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 7:12 p.m. May 30.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at State and Madison streets at 8:56 p.m. May 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 9:23 p.m. May 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Underridge Road at 9:59 p.m. May 30.
• Reckless driving was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:11 a.m. May 31.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:28 a.m. May 31.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Bell Street at 10:16 a.m. May 31.
• Damage to vehicles was reported in the 600 block of Maple Avenue at 12:13 p.m. May 31.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 8:43 p.m. May 31.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 9:03 p.m. May 31.
• Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Mill Street at 10:18 p.m. May 31.
