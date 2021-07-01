• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 12:38 a.m. on June 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 12:42 a.m. on June 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 1:51 a.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 7:27 a.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Thompson Road at 9:38 a.m. on June 29.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 9:56 a.m. on June 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 10:57 a.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Thompson Road at 11:59 a.m. on June 29.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 12:43 p.m. on June 29.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Wrights Avenue at 3:56 p.m. on June 29.
• A trash complaint was reported at JD’s Pizza at 4:16 p.m. on June 29.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 4:45 p.m. on June 29.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 4:46 p.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Keefus Road at 6:20 p.m. on June 29.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Wrights Avenue at 6:29 p.m. on June 29.
• A reckless driver was reported at West Main and Keefus roads at 7:24 p.m. on June 29.
• A reckless driver was reported at the public docks at 9:08 p.m. on June 29.
