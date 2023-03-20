• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Detroit Street at 4:07 a.m. on March 17.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 8:09 a.m. on March 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 11:17 a.m. on March 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:43 p.m. on March 17.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 7:50 p.m. on March 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:06 p.m. on March 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Parrish Road at 2:41 a.m. on March 18.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 12:11 p.m. on March 18.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 2:14 p.m. on March 18.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 4:06 p.m. on March 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 7:28 p.m. on March 18.
• An accident was reported on Loves Drive at 8:11 p.m. on March 18.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 10:59 p.m. on March 18.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 2:16 a.m. on March 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 1:13 p.m. on March 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 4:09 p.m. on March 19.
• A custody issue was reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 9:05 p.m. on March 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 9:59 p.m. on March 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:07 p.m. on March 19.
