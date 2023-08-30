• A reckless driver was reported at State and Chestnut streets at 8:13 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 8:46 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• Theft was reported at Old Main Road and Main Street at 8:58 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A parking violation was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:50 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A disturbance was reported at Center and Main streets at 2:46 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Broad and State streets at 3:12 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at State Street and Wrights Avenue at 3:17 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Madison Street at 3:43 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:49 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 5:21 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 6:11 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 8:07 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at State and Main streets at 8:51 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:09 p.m. on Aug. 29.
