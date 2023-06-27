• An unwanted subject was reported at Broad and Main streets at 8:30 a.m. on June 26.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at West Main and Keefus roads at 9:19 a.m. on June 26.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 12:50 p.m. on June 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 2:11 p.m. on June 26.
• A civil issue was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 8:14 p.m. on June 26.
