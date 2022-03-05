CONNEAUT
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 8:30 a.m. on March 3.
• A suspicious person was reported at Chestnut and Carl streets at 10:28 a.m. on March 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 12:05 p.m. on March 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Thompson Road at 5:42 p.m. on March 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 5:46 p.m. on March 3.
SHERIFF
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Route 193 in Kingsville Township at 9:41 p.m. on Feb. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3500 block of Sentinel Road in Cherry Valley at 7:13 p.m. on Feb. 28.
• Assault was reported in the 3500 block of Austin Road in Geneva Township at 7:14 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.