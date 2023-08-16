• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of State Street at midnight on Aug. 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 2:24 a.m. on Aug. 15.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 8:26 a.m. on Aug. 15.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 9:27 a.m. on Aug. 15.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 12:16 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 800 block of Buffalo Street at 3:04 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• An accident was reported at Broad and State streets at 3:56 p.m. on Aug. 15.
