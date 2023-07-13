• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 12:32 a.m. on July 12.
• An accident was reported at Loves Drive and Route 7 at 12:23 p.m. on July 12.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 1:50 p.m. on July 12.
• An accident was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 2:13 p.m. on July 12.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 2:52 p.m. on July 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 3:11 p.m. on July 12.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 3:18 p.m. on July 12.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 3:51 p.m. on July 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Madison Street at 5 p.m. on July 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 7:20 p.m. on July 12.
• A suspicious person was reported at Madison and Whitney streets at 7:47 p.m. on July 12.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 9:45 p.m. on July 12.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:25 p.m. on July 12.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and Underridge Road East at 11:54 p.m. on July 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.