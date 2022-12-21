• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 6 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 500 block of Wrights Avenue at 1:18 p.m. on Dec. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 20.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 2:12 p.m. on Dec. 20.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 8:11 p.m. on Dec. 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Stadium Avenue at 10:41 p.m. on Dec. 20.
